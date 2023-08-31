Sheffield Wednesday duo receive international call-ups - will jet out after Leeds United game
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez, has been named in the latest Colombia squad for their upcoming games.
Vasquez has received a call-up by his nation before, but is yet to make an official appearance for them - he’ll be hoping that that can change next month when they go up against Venezuela and Chile. The second game could see him face teammate, Juan Delgado, who has been named in the La Roja squad for their fixtures.
Here’s the Chile squad that Delgado has been named in - with a game against Uruguay preceeding their Colombian fixture.
The AC Milan loanee has featured in every Championship game since his arrival from Italy, and is expected to start once again this weekend against Leeds United before jetting out to be with his international colleagues.
And here’s the full Colombia squad:
Álvaro Montero - Millonarios F.C. (COL)
Camilo Vargas - Atlas FC (MEX)
Carlos Cuesta - KRC Genk (BEL)
Daniel Muñoz - KRC Genk (BEL)
Dávinson Sánchez - Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Deiver Machado - RC Lens (FRA)
Devis Vásquez - Sheffield Wednesday (ENG)
James Rodríguez - São Paulo (BRA)
Jéfferson Lerma - Crystal Palace (ENG)
Jhon Arias - Fluminense (BRA)
Jhon Córdoba - FC Krasnodar (RUS)
Jhon Jáder Durán - Aston Villa (ENG)
Jhon Lucumí - Bologna FC (ITA)
Johan Mojica - CA Osasuna (ESP)
Jorge Carrascal - Dinamo Moscú (RUS)
Juan Fernando Quintero - Racing Club (ARG)
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado - Inter de Milán (ITA)
Luis Díaz - Liverpool (ENG)
Luis Sinisterra - Leeds United (ENG)
Mateo Cassierra - Zenit FC (RUS)
Matheus Uribe - Al-Sadd (QAT)
Rafael Santos Borré - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER
)Richard Ríos - Palmeiras (BRA)
Santiago Arias - FC Cincinnati (USA)
Wílmar Barrios - Zenit FC (RUS)
Yerry Mina - ACF Fiorentina (ITA)
They’ll head out to South America before returning ahead of Wednesday’s game against Ipswich Town on September 16th.