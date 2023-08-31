Reported Sheffield Wednesday target, Miguel Baeza, has completed a move to CD Mirandes - but it’s been suggested that they are closing in Isaac Hayden.

It was communicated in the Spanish earlier in the month that the 23-year-old was of interest to the Owls as they looked at options to bolster their ranks, however The Star since reported that it wasn’t a move that was really on the cards for Xisco as they looked at targets elsewhere.

The former Real Madrid youngster has now completed a switch to the second tier in Spain as he looks to get back on track in his homeland after spending last season in Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His new club said in a statement, “Club Deportivo Mirandés and Real Club Celta de Vigo have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Córdoba footballer Miguel Baeza for the current season... Miguel Baeza Pérez (Córdoba, 2000) is an offensive-minded midfielder who usually plays in advanced midfield positions, both in the midfield position and acting as a winger, on the left with his natural leg or on the right with a changed foot. A player with great technical quality, associative capacity and game vision.”

Meanwhile, numerous reports from up north have suggested that Hayden is inching closer to completing a move to S6, with Joel Bland among the journalists to state that he has arrived in Sheffield now ahead of a medical prior to his proposed loan deal from Newcastle United.

Wednesday are also interested in his Toon teammate, Jeff Hendrick, however it would appear that that deal is a little bit further away as things stand.