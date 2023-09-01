Sheffield Wednesday could be in for a busy transfer deadline day, but they’ll have to move quickly if they want any new arrivals to face Leeds United tomorrow.

The window will close at 11pm this evening, giving Xisco the rest of the day to add to his squad before it’s too late, however the English Football League’s rules mean that they only have until midday to register players for this weekend’s fixtures.

Newcastle United midfielder, Isaac Hayden, is believed to be the closest to a Hillsborough move at this point in time after the Owls pushed for a loan move from St. James Park, but Wednesday have also shown an interest in the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lowe and John Buckley as well.

No doubt there are other potential deals in the works that haven’t made it into the public sector yet, but at the time of publishing they have just six hours left finalise anything in time for new arrivals to be eligible for the trip to Elland Road.

As per the EFL’s website, “Documents have to be submitted prior to 12 noon on the day prior to the date of the relevant match. So for matches to be played on Saturday 2 September, forms will have to have been received prior to 12 noon on deadline day.

“Any applications received after 12 noon on deadline day (and before the window closes at 11.00pm) will still be processed but players will not be eligible until Sunday 3 September.”

Wednesday have signed 10 players so far this summer, and there could well be some more ins and outs before the day is done.