Sheffield Wednesday’s situation has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks, and with just nine matches played they’re already six points away from getting out of the Championship relegation zone.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls were downed by Sunderland on Friday night in a 3-0 victory that could no doubt have been worse if the visitors hadn’t taken their foot off the gas in the second half, and Saturday’s results meant that there is no team in the division with fewer points, fewer goals scored, or a worse goal difference. Xisco’s side are in trouble.

And that’s just the issues on the pitch... Off it there is growing turmoil at S6 after Dejphon Chansiri said that he wouldn’t be putting any additional money into the club, with talk of protests and anger dominating the message boards and social media more so than the actual football itself. Our Owls writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, spoke about it in the video above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were good, but as has often been the case this season the Owls were also masters of their own downfall, with all three goals being avoidable for a defensive perspective. You can see them again in this video:

There was no player reaction after the match, but Xisco did speak to both the media and the club in the aftermath of yet another defeat, and the Spaniard was of course disappointed with how his team performed on the night - check out the videos below to watch what he had to say:

For more reaction on what’s happened post-game, we’ve got you covered here:

Advertisement Hide Ad