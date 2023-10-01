Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he’s ‘doing something wrong’ as the Owls’ hunt for a first win under him continues.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland on Friday night as they made it nine games without victory in the Championship and remained rooted to the bottom of the table, with a terrible first half performance killing their chances of getting anything from the game.

Just five players from last season’s Owls outfit featured in the game at Hillsborough, one of whom came off the bench, and when asked whether he may consider calling on the old guard once again in the near future he suggested that it was something he was thinking about.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe,” he admitted. “It’s important to start thinking about how you can improve the situation… You need to understand about some players and when you get home you start thinking about your first XI and the situation but we are one of the teams in the Championship who have used the most players and in pre-season everyone had the opportunity with me.

"If we need to change something, maybe, but you need the process in training. But I’m doing something wrong because if you’re not reaching the style you want, the level you want it’s because you are doing something bad… I need to try to give my best but with normality and logic.”

The Spaniard has earned promotion out of the second tier before, doing so with Watford in 2021, but it’s been a very rocky start to life in his second job in England and he says that he’s trying hard to find solutions.

"Always I learn,” he told the media. “I try to learn every day. In my job you don’t know what will happen tomorrow - it might be good, it might be bad, you never know, so you need to stay prepared with the same mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad