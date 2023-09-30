News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Double Sheffield Wednesday blow as key duo miss out on XI v Sunderland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Former Sheffield Wednesday man calls situation ‘heart-breaking’ after Sunderland defeat

Michael Gray didn’t spend too long with Sheffield Wednesday during his playing days, but he says that it is still ‘heart-breaking’ to see the Owls’ current situation.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wednesday crumbled on Friday night as they were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland at Hillsborough, with Dan Ballard’s goal and a Jack Clarke brace in the first half doing the damage against a home side that barely laid a glove on them.

Around 26,000 attended the game, but far less than that remained by the time the final whistle was blown, and those that were still there made their voices heard as they booed the team off the field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chants calling for the chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, and manager, Xisco, to leave the club were regular occurrences on a torrid evening, and Gray admits that he’s sad to see it.

Most Popular

"Everybody has to be on the same page,” he said of the Owls. “If you’re not on the same page, there’s only one thing that is going to happen.

"You are going to get dragged into a relegation fight, which Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in in the early stages of the Championship after working so hard to get themselves back into the Championship.

"If you lose your supporters, you lose your football club. This club has got an incredible fan-base. The history that this club has got is amazing so to see it the way it is right now is heart-breaking. You don’t want to see it because it is a wonderful club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We heard the crowd in the second half and we know exactly what they want. We are not standing here saying they need to change the manager… We are looking at the performances and results and what comes with that is a change, whether that is above and the chairman maybe wanting to sell the club.

"There are big issues here and everybody has to be on the same page and they are not and that’s a big problem."

Wednesday now face West Bromwich Albion in their next league game, and if they don’t win then the 2023/24 season will become their worst start to a campaign in the club’s history.

Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriMichael GrayHillsborough