‘Ask the big boss’ – Xisco’s response when quizzed on his Sheffield Wednesday future

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, was disappointed as his side slumped to another defeat – and doesn’t know what lies ahead for him.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Sep 2023, 23:33 BST
The Spaniard is still awaiting his first win as Owls boss after they were beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough on Friday evening, a result that left them rock bottom of the Championship table with two points out of a possible 27.

Wednesday gave themselves a mountain to climb with just five minutes on the clock, and before 10 minutes had rolled over it was two. A third before break killed the hosts off, and fans in the stands chanted for the departure of the manager and the club chairman, Dejphon Chansiri.

Xisco was understandably frustrated – and he says the players weren’t ‘mature’ enough to deal with the situation the found themselves in.

“I’m disappointed about the first minutes, because I don’t think the team was mature for this season. It’s very hard when you receive a goal early, and we received two in nine minutes… We need to understand the situations, be mature, and if you do concede then you need to have the capacity to react.

“Right now we’re in this moment, we received two goals from two shots, and after the game was dead… At half time we spoke, we had a bit of a reaction, but we still need to improve in the final third.

“This is the Championship, we need to understand the problem with set pieces, we are working hard in training, but it’s not just about the corner it’s about how we conceded the corner… We don’t need to give these chances - we need to be mature, and handle the pressure at home.”

The result, and the chants, led to questions about his future – of course – but he insists that he’s not the right person to be asked about whether he’ll be given time or not.

“I don’t know,” he responded. “This is one question that you need to ask the big boss.”

The Owls now turn their attentions to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night as they look to avoid making this season their worst ever start to a campaign.

