Sheffield Wednesday say that they have launched an ‘immediate investigation’ after pictures began to circulate of fans appearing to mock the passing of a young Sunderland fan.

The inspirational youngster worked his way into the hearts of football fans around the world a few years ago during his battle with cancer, a battle that sadly came to an end in 2017.

Lowery, who became close with England international, Jermain Defoe, during his time at the Stadium of Light, was just six-years old when the passed away, news that saddened so many in the football fraternity.

This weekend, after the Owls were beaten 3-0 by the Black Cats at Hillsborough, images of two Wednesday fans holding up a picture of the youngster towards the Sunderland supporters made it onto social media, and the smiling duo were roundly condemned by thousands.

There are now likely to be consequences for their actions – which the club called ‘deplorable’ – after it was confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police,” Wednesday said on Twitter. “We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends.”

Wednesday’s Women’s Supporters Group have also set up a page to help raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation in response to the ‘sickening’ images.

On their GoFundMe page – which you can find here – they said, “In light of the recent, sickening images circulating from the football fixture between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on Friday 29th September 23, Sheffield Wednesday fans would like to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to show our support and stand up against this type of behaviour in football.”