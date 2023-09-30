Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco chose not to answer questions as to his feelings on Dejphon Chansiri’s latest club statement - which he claims not to have read.

The Owls boss was again the subject of ire from the terraces in a chastening defeat at home to Sunderland - their second 3-0 reversal on the spin and a result that stretched them to a run of just one goal in five appearances.

Fans chanted for Xisco’s sacking and launched songs of protest against the club’s owner on the day he wrote to fans explaining he would not be putting any more ‘additional money’ into the club.

The 1,466-word statement received an angry and concerned response from the club’s vast fan base - a mood that carried into the Hillsborough clash and exacerbated by the concession of two sloppy goals inside eight minutes.

Asked what he felt about the outside noise, Xisco chose to evade comment.

“I have my job thinking only about football,” he said. “I want to put my focus on football. I have to do my job, do my things and think about how we can try to change the situation.

“In in this situation will speak only about football because for me, from today until the day I end [at Sheffield Wednesday] I want only to speak about the football.

“It is my job to find the solutions on the pitch. I am not speaking more about other things.”

Pressed on the idea that repeat statements from the top are unhelpful, he told The Star.