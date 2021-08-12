Sheffield Wednesday and Dominic Iorfa – Owls hoping to extend defender’s deal

Iorfa, 26, is set to be a big player for the Owls this season following his return from injury, and he’s started the season strongly with two clean sheets – one in the Carabao Cup and one in League One – at the heart of Darren Moore’s defence.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the club had managed to sort out a new deal for in-demand attacker, Josh Windass, and The Star understands that Iorfa is another player that they’d like to organise a new deal for in the coming weeks if possible.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has one year left on his current deal at S6, but a player of his pedigree is likely to be on a number of watchlists this summer – and going into the new season – as the sharks start to circle as he approaches the last six months of his deal.

For Iorfa, it appears that he’s keen to make sure that he gets back to his best, and it doesn’t sound like he’s got any intentions of moving on.

When asked about his future in preseason, he admitted that he’d not even really considered leaving Hillsborough, saying, “My whole focus – obviously I’ve just come back from a long injury – has just been getting myself fit, so I haven’t even thought about that. I’ll be honest with you. Whatever happens, happens. Obviously I’m here, but wherever I am I’ll just do what I always do, and that’s give 100%, work as hard as I can and try and perform as well as I can.

“But yeah, I’ve not thought about it in the slightest, and I’m not aware of anything.”

Dominic Iorfa of Sheffield Wednesday could potentially extend his stay. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)