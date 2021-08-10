Hutchinson, 32, has impressed in an Owls shirt since completing his return to Hillsborough earlier in the year, missing just one game since then as he established himself as a key part of Darren Moore’s side.

The defender, who can also play in the heart of midfield, put in another solid showing over the weekend as Wednesday kept a clean sheet against Charlton Athletic in their opening game of the 2021/22 League One campaign, and is expected to be a key player for them as the months go by.

But, contrary to reports, The Star is led to believe that ‘Hutch’ has not agreed a new contract extension to his current Wednesday contract, although he has agreed a new contract on improved terms following the Owls’ relegation into the third tier.

Extension or not, the fact that the Owls are being proactive in these matters and sought to improve Hutchinson’s terms should be seen as a positive – and the fact that they’re in talks with Josh Windass over a new deal suggests that they are open to also extending the length of deals as discussions continue.

Wednesday have a number of players now into the final year of their respective Wednesday contracts – Hutchinson included – and fans will be hoping that the club can remain proactive as they seek to make sure they don’t lose more key players for free at the end of the season as they have done in years gone by.