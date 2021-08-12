Alex Hunt set for Sheffield Wednesday loan departure in search of regular games
Talented Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Alex Hunt, looks set to head out on loan, with Grimsby Town thought to be closing in on a deal for him.
The Star reported recently that Hunt was one of a number of young players that could be on the move this summer as Darren Moore looks to get them playing regular senior football – and it appears that The Mariners are winning the race to sign him.
Hunt, 21, has come through the ranks at Hillsborough having joined the club at the age of seven, and has progressed all the way up to the senior setup in recent years after standing out amongst his peers.
But with Moore having built an experienced midfield as the Owls go in search of promotion straight back into the Championship, it has become increasingly unlikely that Hunt would get the game time that he needs in order for him to push on.
Should Grimsby complete the signing of Hunt on loan, then he’ll be set to get some much-needed senior football into his legs in the National League, which would bode well for him going forward as he seeks the next step in his career.
Mariners boss, Paul Hurst – who hails from Sheffield himself, will be hoping for a promotion of his own this season following a takeover earlier this year, and Hunt will be keen to be play a part in that should the move come off.
More youngsters are also expected to head out on loan in the coming weeks.