'It's going to be a long, long season' - Sheffield Wednesday exit ends Owls' welcome distraction

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 17:12 BST
It's going to be a long season for Sheffield Wednesday, and defeat for the Owls in the Carabao Cup brought to an end a welcome distraction.

On this week's 'All Wednesday' we discuss the positives from Wednesday’s clash against Grimsby Town, reflect on the performance of a certain Yisa Alao, and of course touch on the current state of play at Hillsborough amid the ongoing boycotts, protests and general dismay around the club.

Alex Miller joins us once again to give us his thoughts on the game, as well as the latest on injuries after he chatted to Henrik Pedersen at S6 last night, and we also hear from the manager himself with a snippet of his post-game press conference.

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we talk Wednesday for 24 minutes. Give us a like and subscribe if you like what you see.

Talking Sheffield Wednesday

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Teen sensation, pity and more injury concerns - A Wednesday recap

