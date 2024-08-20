Röhl's responsibility and all the fallout - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Sunderland demolition

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday were well beaten by Sunderland over the weekend - and manager, Danny Röhl, took the result on the chin.

The Owls went into the game flying high on confidence on the back of victories over Plymouth Argyle and Hull City, however they were quickly bumped back down to earth as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Black Cats - who took their chances in a clinical display at the Stadium of Light.

Wednesday’s manager said after the game that he would take responsibility for the result, insisting that they hadn’t got carried away with previous results, and also explained that he’s expecting more ups and downs over the course of what will be a tough Championship campaign - you can check out part of his interview at the top of the page.

Röhl’s side had started brightly, with Anthony Musaba causing problems in particular, however when Dennis Cirkin made it 1-0 it completely turned the tide and it was the hosts who became the dominant team in front of a bumper crowd in Wearside. You can take a look at the highlights below - they don’t make great viewing for Wednesdayites:

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris was unsurprisingly delighted with how things played out for his team, and you can check out what he had to say below:

And for more post-match reading, we’ve got you covered right here:

