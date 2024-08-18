Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he will shoulder the responsibility for the Owls’ heavy Sunderland defeat.

Wednesday got off to a brilliant start in the Championship last weekend with a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on home turf, however their goal difference is now back down to zero after falling to the same scoreline against the Black Cats.

The Owls started brightly, flying out of the blocks at the Stadium of Light, however they conceded a Dennis Cirkin header in the 11th minute and weren’t able to find a away to plug the gap - conceding two more before the 25th minute. A fourth came just after the break, but it didn’t really change things.

For Röhl it’s all part of his learning experience in English football, and he admits that he was always expecting games like this one as the 2024/25 season goes on.

“It’s hard to take of course,” he said afterwards. “I think after the last two games it looks easy, but for me it was clear that in the season we’re going to have such moments. I think the last defeat was on April 1st, and of course we were ambitious to come here and take something - we had the belief and self confidence. But yeah, I’ll take the responsibility for such a defeat as a manager, I’ll look to see if we did everything right to prepare for such a game. But this is football, it’s now important that we show a reaction and stay together.

"It’s always easy when you win, then you have the togetherness, but today we have to show that we can stay together after a big defeat. We have to learn from this, it’s a process. We’ll have good games, we’ll have games like today.”

Wednesday’s start doesn’t get any easier, either, with Leeds United visiting Hillsborough on Friday night, and fans will be hoping that it’s the gameweek one Owls that turn up rather than the gameweek two ones.