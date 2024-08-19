Sunderland, messiahs and naughty boys: Alex Miller's Sheffield Wednesday verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday came to earth with a bump on Sunday as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at Sunderland. Here’s Alex Miller’s take on an afternoon at the Stadium of Light that Danny Röhl described as a reality check.

“Now you listen ‘ere,” Danny Röhl shrieked into the crowd of those gathered in the away end at the Stadium of Light as three pips of a referee’s whistle drew an end to Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at Sunderland. “They’re not the Messiahs, they are very naughty boys.”

The result had come as a surprise to many. Opening the season with a rampant win to the same score line against Plymouth Argyle a week earlier, Wednesday’s midweek brigade strolled into Hull City and played with the same vigour to record a Carabao Cup win. Such was the fiery entertainment of the trip to the MKM Stadium, this post-match column of liquid nonsense had to make clear that, despite the claim of its opening paragraph, Danny Röhl did not appear on the pitch at half-time screaming “Are you not entertained?” in the style of Maximus Decimus Meridius.

From Russell Crowe’s Gladiator to Monty Python’s Terry Jones in just four days? Football is a fickle game. For the avoidance of doubt, the ‘Life of Brian’ imitation at Sunderland was not a real-life happening, either. Lazy, I know. I promise we won’t be trotting out a re-hashed brand of silly Hollywood metaphor in every post-match column this season.

The point we’re so desperately reaching for is this; Sheffield Wednesday are not the messiahs, setting sail aboard the good ship HMS whatever-it-is. They’re a football team with faults and frailties and - as is the case with all football teams - they have the capability to get spanked as well as hand out a spanking.

As Röhl said himself in a disappointed but frank post-match press conference, the nature of defeat at Sunderland served as a reminder that Championship football is a complex beast that bites hard at any sign of a drop in standard. He opined that the world needs to remember from which point Wednesday are going about the next stage of the process. Sometimes, football teams in the early stages of such a process lose matches heavily. It happens.

While much of the talk of HMS and Premier League ascension had been terribly tongue-in-cheek, the fact is that for those watching on in goggles tinted blue and white, it had been a terribly exciting week. Sunderland brought everything back down to earth.

“The important thing now during the season is after a win not to be too euphoric and too positive and after defeat we cannot say that everything is negative,” Röhl told club media at the side of the pitch in the moments after the final whistle. “This is a big, big learning for everybody.”

Exactly who the German was referring to in that message is not exactly crystal clear, but it doesn’t take too much of a leap to suggest it is a message thrown out to bounce beyond the walls of the changing room. Wednesday is a club that in large sections sways in mood depending on results, sometimes wildly so, and it could well be that Röhl was addressing supporters and the carnage of social media. It feels as though there may have been a little sideways wink to those writing up about events, too.

The match itself was an odd one. Wednesday were exceptional in the first 10 minutes, their drive and setting-about of Sunderland an effort that had gone some way to quietening a 40,000-strong crowd. They were excellent until the match turned on Dennis Cirkin’s headed opener, unwisely defended by Röhl’s own admission. From there Wednesday struggled to get out of their own way and the Black Cats ran amok.

It’s not excusing a below-par performance to point out, as Röhl did, that this is what the Championship throws up from time to time. Within a couple of weeks, the Wednesday squad that was drenched 6-0 at Ipswich in mid-March had embarked on a six-match unbeaten run that sealed survival. In a 46-game season, the margins that sit between a 4-0 win and a 4-0 defeat are always, apparently, but a week away.

So they’re not the messiahs. Sometimes they are gladiators and sometimes they are indeed naughty boys. Therein lies a great deal of entertainment. For now, it seems Röhl has sought to encourage calm, patience and understanding and for those in and around the club not to be raised to giddiness in victory and to the depths of despair in defeat.

With Leeds up next, you can only wish him luck in that endeavour. The fixture list has not been kind in the search for calm waters.