Sunderland boss identifies key element in Sheffield Wednesday thumping

Despite winning 4-0, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris said it was their defensive elements that were vital in their victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda (x2) and Luke O'Nien were all on the scoresheet at the Stadium of Light as the Owls were put to the sword by the Black Cats, a result that knocked Danny Röhl’s team back down to earth after winning their first two games across the Championship and Carabao Cup.

It was always going to be a tough game for Wednesday, but few predicted the kind of result that played out - and Le Bris insisted that their collective efforts in keeping the visitors at bay was what really paid dividends on the day.

"For us, the idea was very clear,” he told the media. “We have many talented players in this squad, but we need to create some strong foundations to play together and during this game this was the case. Especially, the way we recovered the ball. We defended together, we tried to close the spaces and intercept the ball as high as possible. To be very compact, to be very strong. We felt the confidence inside the game.

"The first idea is to defend together, really. I know we have many qualities, for fast attacks for example, we have many strong players throughout the squad for this. So the game against Cardiff, for example, our high press wasn't good and our build up under pressure wasn't good. It's proof that the players were aware and very clear on the improvements they had to make this week. After this one, we have to find another step to reach.

“After ten games, it will be clearer for us and everyone in the league - but this team has a great potential, for sure. If we keep this mindset and willingness to improve, we can succeed. The stadium was very impressive. When the team represents the spirit of the community, the link is very strong. The way we played, the way we defended, the fans liked that and when they like it, they can give us extra energy. Then, the rhythm and the energy is higher."