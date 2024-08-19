Danny Röhl delivers sage season-long message on Sheffield Wednesday rollercoaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday fell to their first defeat since the turn of April this weekend as Sunderland beat them 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Danny Röhl called for perspective over Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at Sunderland on Sunday, encouraging a measured approach this season to the highs and lows of what Championship football can throw at a side. Surprise results were sprinkled across the fixture card over the course of the weekend, with the nature of the Owls’ defeat coming as a shock following their win by the same score line against Plymouth Argyle a week earlier.

Wednesday capped their remarkable survival effort last season with six game unbeaten run, their most recent defeat before their Stadium of Light trip coming at Middlesbrough on April 1. They remain unbeaten at Hillsborough since a 2-0 reversal by Leeds United on March 8. A second half of the season that produced long-term form among the best in the division saw heavy defeats along the way and while he was bitterly disappointed with the result, Röhl looked upon things philosophically.

He told swfc.co.uk post-match: “The important thing now during the season is after a win not to be too euphoric and too positive and after defeat we cannot say that everything is negative. This is a big, big learning for everybody. But of course today we are disappointed. I will look back at what we can improve, what we have to improve and we will improve because I know my team from last season.

“This is now a learning. It’s easy when you win, you can celebrate and it looks easy as a team, togetherness is easy, but after such a game it is important that you stay together, that you take the right things from this learning and prepare the next game.”

The German coach has spoken openly about the process of building towards a bright future for Wednesday. With the three points taken in the Plymouth win they have already matched the side’s total reached after 11 matches last time out.

“We are looking great when we look to our process instead of if we start to dream for more,” he said. “We have to know where we were last season and from which point we are coming. We did a lot of good things right, but today was not our day. I start from myself and from this point we go forward.”