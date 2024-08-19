Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith is understood to be of interest to EFL clubs as the transfer window begins to wind down to the August 30 deadline.

Danny Röhl has discussed the role of target man Michael Smith in his thinking after the burly forward played out the second half of their defeat at Sunderland on Sunday. Smith, who has featured in all three of Wednesday’s competitive outings in the campaign so far, registering a goal and an assist along the way, is understood to have been the subject of interest from a handful of EFL clubs including Wrexham.

The Star reported earlier this month that an exit for Smith was possible before the end of the transfer window. League One club Wrexham are understood to have had contact with Wednesday over a possible deal but that the two clubs were some way off an agreement. Nothing appears to have changed on that front.

Speaking with Röhl after a Sunderland outing in which the Geordie forward came off the bench at half-time, replacing Djeidi Gassama to re-align the Owls approach, The Star asked whether his early season involvement was a sign that he could be set to play a part for Wednesday this season. Smith played a bit-part but important role in the final weeks of last season, though a change in tactical approach this time out has left questions as to whether he might be further marginalised.

“It was a tactical thing,” Röhl told The Star on Smith’s second half appearance. “We played too much into the six where they were pressing and it was important to have a target player in some moments. Sometimes it looked exactly what we wanted in the second half but we conceded after 90 seconds, this for us was hard to take. It was just about tactical things, I want and need to have different profiles, especially in this league. This was the reason I took him.”

Wednesday are known to be on the hunt for reinforcements in the forward areas with Röhl having said publicly he wants to strengthen up top. Smith is one of several Wednesday players believed to be of interest to other clubs as the Owls make their final tweaks to the squad before the window is out.