Sheffield Wednesday endured a difficult afternoon at Hillsborough on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 by Bristol City.

An unfortunate Harry Amass own goal and then strikes from Emil Riis and Anis Mehmeti did the damage in the first half as the Owls’ wait for a win continued, and defeat left them on one point and 23rd in the Championship table - one point and place ahead of city rivals, Sheffield United.

There weren’t many positives to take from the tie, though Henrik Pedersen did find a handful, and now the team are left to lick their wounds once more as they turn their attentions to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup in a couple of days’ time. The Robins defeat will be analysed, with the Dane concerned at the ease with which his side lose the ball.

Henrik Pedersen on defeat

Henrik Pedersen saw his Sheffield Wednesday side lose 3-0 to Bristol City. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“It was a tough game, I think we gave ourselves a difficult beginning because it was equal the first four or five minutes,” Pedersen said afterwards. “Set pieces, we win the ball and then give the ball away easily and then they score a little bit of a random goal and then we come back in the game again… We went down 3-0 and another easy loss of the ball again.

“But in the second half the boys kept working, they do always what they can and we also had possibilities to get maybe a 3-1. They worked well to make sure we didn’t concede any more goals in the second half.”

You can watch some of what Pedersen had to say after the final whistle in the video at the top of the page, while the highlights - if you can call them that - can be found below:

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in what one of the goalscorers had to say, you can see what Mehmeti thought here:

