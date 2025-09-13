Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen sought to take the positives from his side’s 3-0 defeat to Bristol City on Saturday, but made no secret of their need to improve week-on-week.

The Danish coach expressed his belief that while the score line and nature of the defeat was fair, the Owls were let down by technical aspects of the display, particularly in a first half that allowed the visitors to score all three goals within 32 minutes.

For the first time Pedersen was seen reacting angrily to key moments in that first half-hour, turning to his bench and remonstrating furiously before regaining a calm demeanour. The circumstances Wednesday have found themselves in has made things immensely difficult of course, but the Owls boss is keen to see his players learn from errors week-on-week as well as correcting things in-game.

“For me it is important that we learn from the experiences we have,” he said. “This has to be a quality for us. When you concede goals from a deep run behind our full-backs and we concede this goal again and again, I am going to be angry. Because it’s not good enough. Here we have to improve and learn, of course we have.

“This has to be the biggest quality, that we learn from game to game to minimise this situation. If it was their mentality, I would be nervous, but now I am seeing some basic things I am sure we can improve upon in the future.”

Half-time saw front two Charlie McNeill (pictured above) and Ike Ugbo replaced by Bailey Cadamarteri and Jamal Lowe as Wednesday sought to play more direct into the young striker. Pedersen had already admitted that Cadamarteri may not start the Bristol City clash due to the travel commitments undertaken coming back from international duty with Jamaica.

Three goals to the good, the visitors were able to play within themselves in the second half but Wednesday were able to grab a better foothold in the game - though they finished with only one shot on target.

“The thought behind it was to get Bailey on,” he said. “We played more long balls, he is strong with the heading and he is stronger physically. He can also run in behind. Ugbo worked well in the first half but we saw a strong pressing team and when we play a little more direct Bailey is stronger in this phase of the game.

“We hoped that with Jamal we could get him in the 10 pocket a little more to get him into the game and maybe he could be stronger for some second balls because it was a tough second ball game.”