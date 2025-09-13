Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, says he and his side ‘hate it’ when they lose - but spoke of positives in today’s Bristol City defeat.

The Owls were on the wrong side of a three-goal defeat as the Robins came to town, with things getting off to a bad start after an unfortunate Harry Amass own goal on debut, before Emil Riis and Anis Mehmeti made it 3-0 before half time.

Wednesday settled down in the second half, but the game was already won for the visitors, and Gerhard Struber’s men will head home with a clean sheet and in third place in the Championship. Pedersen’s men, meanwhile, sit just above Sheffield United in 23rd place, and the Dane identified an element that was ‘expensive’ for this side this afternoon.

“To lose again, we hate it...”

“Of course it’s hard,” he said afterwards. “We’re here to win football games, and we’re here to leave Hillsborough with three points - or at least a draw. And to lose again, we hate it. For me, my job is to look behind, though, and see that we improve in different areas of the game. And today I can see that our general organised press was a big step ahead, we were well organised, but how we conceded our chances was about losing the ball in the half track - and we had problems.

“I can see that our positioning offensively, especially in the second half, was better. So I can see there are some steps forward, but there is also some steps backwards when we’re winning the ball and losing the ball. It was expensive today.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup as they take on Grimsby Town, with Pedersen set to ring the changes and hand further starts to academy graduates like he did in the wins over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United.

