Manchester United's Harry Amass condition explained after hobbling out of Sheffield Wednesday debut
Amid registration restrictions owing to the club’s mismanagement by Dejphon Chansiri, the talented Manchester United loanee is on board at S6 after EFL ratification was awarded thanks to the generosity of the Premier League giants, who are paying every penny of the costs attached to the loan.
The Old Trafford club see Hillsborough as a place Amass will get a large number of minutes and will be able to hone his game in both directions while growing as a personality. The latter was certainly tested when six minutes in he was credited with an own goal after a shot spun off his head and into the Leppings Lane goal.
His performance from there was a highlight of a difficult afternoon for the Owls, Amass completing more dribbles than anyone else on the pitch before he was substituted for fellow youngster Reece Johnson in the 68th minute having just sustained a strong challenge from Robins man Yu Hirakawa.
Amass’ pre-season slowed towards the end of discussions around his switch to S6 and it’s believed that as much as circumstances will allow, the 18-year-old will be the subject of a short staging-up process as he adjusts to the rigours of regular Championship football. He left the field walking gingerly but is not an injury concern, according to Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen.
“He is OK,” Pedersen told The Star. “We spoke about if we should take him off at the half-time, but he said he could play some minutes more so we decided to continue with him. It was positive for him, very positive... It was his first Championship game ever and I am happy for what he did today.”