The threadbare Owls gave plenty of effort and managed to earn themselves a degree of parity after the break but were not able to come close to ending the Robins’ impressive unbeaten start to the season. A blitz first 32 minutes saw the away side put Wednesday in a spin and though the match statistics suggest a kinder affair than the eye would suggest, in truth they were able to coast through.
The Owls were edged on possession, took six shots to the visitors’ eight and produced a similar xG, but were ultimately lacking in Championship quality in both ends of the pitch; where Bristol City had plenty. Visiting goalkeeper Radek Vitek was not called upon to make a save.
To watch Wednesday is to realise, to emphasise weekly, this is not the fault of those on the ground. There’s huge effort from all involved. But there are going to be some tough afternoons. Have some ratings from Hillsborough.