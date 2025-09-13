The threadbare Owls gave plenty of effort and managed to earn themselves a degree of parity after the break but were not able to come close to ending the Robins’ impressive unbeaten start to the season. A blitz first 32 minutes saw the away side put Wednesday in a spin and though the match statistics suggest a kinder affair than the eye would suggest, in truth they were able to coast through.

The Owls were edged on possession, took six shots to the visitors’ eight and produced a similar xG, but were ultimately lacking in Championship quality in both ends of the pitch; where Bristol City had plenty. Visiting goalkeeper Radek Vitek was not called upon to make a save.

To watch Wednesday is to realise, to emphasise weekly, this is not the fault of those on the ground. There’s huge effort from all involved. But there are going to be some tough afternoons. Have some ratings from Hillsborough.

1 . Ethan Horvath - 5 Not his finest outing. Distribution mixed. Did make a couple of good saves in the first half. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 5 In the wars first half. Brought it forward a couple of times in the first half and made a couple of important defensive interventions. Gave it away too easily at times and his crossing worsened as the game went on. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo - 6 Battled well early doors to deny Riis. Looked panicked when Bristol City were at their most dominant but battled through. Solid in the second half. Off late to give Weaver some minutes. | UGC Photo Sales