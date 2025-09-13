Sheffield Wednesday are one of the major names in English football - and the hope is that they can climb out of the destruction they find themselves in.

Those are the thoughts of Bristol City manager Gerhard Struber, who watched his side cruise to a 3-0 win at Hillsborough on Saturday after his players raced to a three-goal lead in just over half an hour.

The Austrian boss knows South Yorkshire football well having enjoyed a stint as manager of Barnsley and counts Owls boss Henrik Pedersen as a friend with the pair having shared time coaching together in the youth ranks at Red Bull Salzburg some 15 years ago. The entrails of Wednesday’s current demise are well publicised and aside from off-field struggle has left a squad battling for parity in their Championship fixtures so far.

Struber has great sympathy for those battling the situation at Hillsborough and amid a ‘strange’ atmosphere in the stadium knew that a fast start from his side could give them a big advantage both in terms of the game itself and the quietening of both the crowd and Owls hopes. Speaking post-match, he said: “Of course this is an outstanding, big and traditional club in England with so many memories.

“It is something that is out of our control and speaking to the boys, we noticed a strange atmosphere and we know that when we created very quick situations and took the lead, we knew it could create something with their players. Our boys were super-professional. We had focus but we know what is going on at Sheffield Wednesday. My boys were 100 per cent concentrated in our way. I feel a bit sorry for this club, that they have so many problems behind the scenes.”

Wednesday’s haul of one point from their five league fixtures puts them second-bottom only to city rivals Sheffield United and with a points deduction understood to be likely, fears are growing in these formative stages of the campaign that circumstances have thrown their survival chances to the wall. On the task facing his old friend Pedersen, Struber said:

“He's a great guy and a great coach and we had a really good togetherness at Salzburg,” Struber continued. “But this (the turbulence at S6) is all part of it. When a club is not stable, it is an influence in all directions. I am so far away from Sheffield Wednesday but I read it in the media. I wish this club could stable the situation. This is a club in England with big history and I would like this club to be stable again in the future.”