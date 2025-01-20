Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United on Sunday afternoon in a game that had almost become a secondary storyline.

Last week was a fascinating one from an Owls perspective, with owner - Dejphon Chansiri - hosting a long fans’ forum on the same night that he announced that Shea Charles had been recalled, and it was revealed that he and manager, Danny Röhl, haven’t spoken since December.

The forum created a tense backdrop to the Leeds encounter, as admitted by Di’Shon Bernard, while Josh Windass referred to it all as a ‘typical day at Sheffield Wednesday’ before the tie. Fans made their feelings known ahead of kick off as they held aloft yellow flyers protesting the Owls owner, who was present at Elland Road, before turning their attentions to supporting the team.

Things got off to the worst possible start, though, with Manor Solomon smashing home from close range after a spilled James Beadle intervention, and though Wednesday were good for large periods the game was ultimately put to bed by two late goals from Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka. It was roundly accepted that 3-0 flattered the hosts, though, and you can see Röhl’s thorough breakdown of the game in the video at the top of the page - as well as the highlights below:

There were also some pretty upfront comments from Owls legend, Chris Waddle, as he urged Chansiri to back the manager in what was leftt of the transfer window, and you can see what he had to say here:

For the rest of the fallout from the game, including some thoughts from Daniel Farke, a bit of a transfer update, and why Michael Smith was missing, we’ve got you covered below:

