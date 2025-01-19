Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has confirmed he will meet with Dejphon Chansiri to discuss the way forward for Sheffield Wednesday in this transfer window.

Speaking after a spirited Owls performance at Leeds United ended with a harsh 3-0 score line, the Owls boss also responded to Sunday morning reports he asked the Owls chairman to reduce the compensation figure in his contract amid interest from Southampton in December.

The Yorkshire derby defeat at Elland Road served as the full stop on a whirlwind week in which Wednesday chairman Chansiri held a five-hour fan forum at Hillsborough and suggested he was awaiting an approach from Röhl with regard to January transfer activity. The pair hadn’t spoken for weeks, he said. Röhl confirmed to The Star that the pair would speak in the coming days, though he would not reveal exactly when.

“The biggest thing at first is the communication,” he said. “Let’s see what it means, what happens and what is the result. Then we can hopefully look forward and be active again.

“The most important thing from the meeting is the outcome. This is the crucial thing. It is not a problem to speak, I made this step forward to one another, we need to be active, togetherness. If we have a good outcome after this meeting then we can continue our work.”

A story released via the Patreon of freelance journalist Alan Nixon suggested Röhl and his agent had held ‘crisis talks’ over the compensation that would be required should a club come in for his services. The report suggested Röhl was at ‘loggerheads’ with Wednesday over the deal.

Asked whether he would care to respond to the story, Röhl smiled and paused before telling The Star: “I said this on Friday and I was very clear, we should stop with stories. On Wednesday the story was the list and now we have this story. I want to be very clear, for me it is about togetherness and what we can do together, to stick together. If we have stories and stories and stories, for me it is not helpful.

“My focus is on my team. I see a good performance, I see what we have improved this season and although it was a defeat, I liked this football. To be brave, to be front-foot, to be active, to be brave. This is also a principle, to be active. Being active is about pressing and off the pitch it is about trying to come closer to one another, try to communicate, try to find the same way. This is a big thing.”