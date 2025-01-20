Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Both Chris Waddle and Stuart Dallas think Sheffield Wednesday risk losing Danny Röhl if he’s not backed at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are concerns at S6 presently amid a breakdown in communications between Röhl and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, which has resulted in many things being said in press conferences and a recent fans forum that have got fans worried about the future.

A protest took place at Elland Road before kick off on Sunday prior to the Owls 3-0 defeat to Leeds United, with supporters holding up flyers to voice their displeasure at the current state of play - and with only a couple of weeks left before the transfer window closes, there isn’t too much time left to bring in the new faces that Waddle and Dallas think they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to think that Danny Röhl is an outstanding manager,” Waddle told ITV Sport. “What he’s done at Sheffield Wednesday is remarkable - I’ve got to say. So to keep hold of him, you’ve got to show promise and show that, ‘Yeah, we do want to compete, and we do want to be in the play-offs’. And that’s by signing a few players, which we saw today that they need.

"If they do that, and he backs him, then I don’t think Danny Röhl would leave, but the way it’s going, if he doesn’t sell the club then they’ll do well to keep hold of the manager.”

Meanwhile, Dallas - who played over 260 games for Leeds - echoed Waddle’s thoughts as he said, “I think the owner has to look at it and think, ‘Do you know what, we’re not far off it!’ A bit of investment and they can creep into that top six for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a fantastic manager, and you saw how he changed the formation quite quickly going to three at the back - he’s a very, very good manager and for sure if they don’t back him then they risk losing him.”

Wednesday are set for talks with Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse, as they look at potentially getting him on board for the second half of the campaign, however as things stand there have been no new signings through the door since the window opened up.