Sheffield Wednesday boss thinks 3-0 was harsh - makes Leeds United prediction after defeat
Wednesday had some good periods in the game against Leeds at Elland Road, forging out a couple of good chances after Manor Solomon had given the hosts the lead, however they weren’t able to make it count and in the end fell to a 3-0 defeat after goals from Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka.
For Röhl, he was pleased with the response from his team after going behind so early in the game, citing a chance that involved Yan Valery and Iké Ugbo as a missed opportunity, but admitted that their opponents just had that bit extra on the day.
“At the end it’s 3-0, but I don’t think it gives a full picture today,” he said afterwards. “I think when you come away to Leeds you try to not have such a start, but I think between 1-0 and 2-0 we showed a proper fight against Leeds. We had some good phases, some good periods in the game where we dominated a little - especially in the first half.
“But Leeds had their moments, and it was an open game. I always had the feeling that we could score, and before their second goal at the corner there was a big chance - if we had a guy on the back post like we normally have then maybe we could have scored an equaliser.
“It’s hard to take, but we played against the best team in the league and I think this is the difference between us and them.... I wish the best to Leeds, for me they will go up, it’s the best team in the league, and now we have to focus on the next 19 games.”
