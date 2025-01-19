Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, had plenty of praise for Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon - but had no doubt that his team deserved their win.

Leeds ran out as 3-0 winners at Elland Road thanks to goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka, but it probably wasn’t a true reflection of the game as the Owls held their own for large periods only to be undone by that bit of extra quality that the hosts had to offer.

Farke, who has been complimentary of Danny Röhl and Wednesday in the past, spoke afterwards about the ‘freedom’ that their opponents play with, and admitted that they had to be ‘on it’ to make sure that they came away from the game with all three points.

Speaking after the tie, to Sky Sports, the Leeds boss said, “It was a really good game against a really good opponent, an in-form team - good players, good manager. You have to be on it and it's never easy to win games at this level. It's was mature and solid performed...

“I think it was well deserved because even though in the first half they got good chances and they tried to chase a game in the second half, we had even more possession and dominated. You could see that they play with confidence and freedom and that they are a good side, but there is also no doubt that we deserved to win this game - it was good performance.”

It’s now four games against Leeds without a goal for Wednesday, conceding seven in the same time frame, and the Röhl spoke afterwards about moving on from this game - against a team who he thinks will be promoted - and focusing on the 19 matches that lie ahead in the Championship.