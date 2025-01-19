"Sluggish" "Meat and potatoes" Two 5/10s and plenty of 7s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings at Leeds United

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 19th Jan 2025, 13:59 BST

The third goal felt cruel. 2-0 felt passable, but three was downright cruel. Ultimately, a 3-0 scoreline was the only statistic that mattered.

Sheffield Wednesday went to Leeds United hell bent on upsetting the odds and taking something from a ground very few are able to. And it was a familiar story; good enough between the boxes, some bright moments and no little effort. The Owls showed muscle following a flat-footed bit of defending and Leeds’ early opener - but it came to nothing as two late goals twisted the knife to produce a very fair result - but a harsh scoreline.

The Owls offered a wee bit, more than a wee bit for portions of the game, but came out second best.

Here are our ratings from a Yorkshire derby defeat at high-flying title contenders Leeds United.

Could he have done better with the opener? One or two of his teammates certainly thought so. Made a couple of decent saves beyond that moment in the first half.

1. James Beadle - 6

Could he have done better with the opener? One or two of his teammates certainly thought so. Made a couple of decent saves beyond that moment in the first half. | UGC

Shot before the half hour missed the post. Contributed in both directions, carried the ball effectively and made a couple of important tackles. Late flick-on could've earned a point.

2. Yan Valery - 7

Shot before the half hour missed the post. Contributed in both directions, carried the ball effectively and made a couple of important tackles. Late flick-on could've earned a point. | UGC

Back in from the cold and thrown down the deep end, he did nicely. Important block to keep it at 1-0 and got a header away. Good, solid, meat and potatoes defensive performance.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

Back in from the cold and thrown down the deep end, he did nicely. Important block to keep it at 1-0 and got a header away. Good, solid, meat and potatoes defensive performance. | UGC

Sluggish to react for the opener. Some solid enough defending after that.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - 6

Sluggish to react for the opener. Some solid enough defending after that. | UGC

