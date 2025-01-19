Sheffield Wednesday went to Leeds United hell bent on upsetting the odds and taking something from a ground very few are able to. And it was a familiar story; good enough between the boxes, some bright moments and no little effort. The Owls showed muscle following a flat-footed bit of defending and Leeds’ early opener - but it came to nothing as two late goals twisted the knife to produce a very fair result - but a harsh scoreline.
The Owls offered a wee bit, more than a wee bit for portions of the game, but came out second best.
Here are our ratings from a Yorkshire derby defeat at high-flying title contenders Leeds United.
1. James Beadle - 6
Could he have done better with the opener? One or two of his teammates certainly thought so. Made a couple of decent saves beyond that moment in the first half. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 7
Shot before the half hour missed the post. Contributed in both directions, carried the ball effectively and made a couple of important tackles. Late flick-on could've earned a point. | UGC
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 7
Back in from the cold and thrown down the deep end, he did nicely. Important block to keep it at 1-0 and got a header away. Good, solid, meat and potatoes defensive performance. | UGC
4. Di'Shon Bernard - 6
Sluggish to react for the opener. Some solid enough defending after that. | UGC
