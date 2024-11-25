Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday evening

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City defender Cody Drameh believes their clash against Sheffield Wednesday is a ‘perfect opportunity’ to return to winning ways. The Tigers have slipped into the Championship relegation zone following their 1-0 loss away at Luton Town over the weekend.

Tim Walter’s side are in the bottom three along with QPR and Portsmouth and have won only three league games so far this season. They are winless in their last league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday beat Hull 2-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup earlier in this campaign and will be hoping for a similar result on Tuesday. The Owls were held 1-1 by Cardiff City at Hillsborough last time out.

Drameh, 22, joined the Tigers this past summer on a free transfer following the end of his contract at Leeds United. He has said ahead of their clash against Danny Röhl’s side, as per a report by HullLive: “We've got to go again. We've got to try and stick together as a team, be together with the gaffer and all the players as well and just try to look back at what we could have done better and try to go again against Sheffield Wednesday.

“Obviously, we can't be naïve. We're in a relegation battle now. We've just keep trying, keep trying, keep trying and hopefully something comes. We've got to match the occasion. The fans will be up for it, they were brilliant (at Luton). They'll be brilliant on Tuesday and we really appreciate the support. We've got to be up for the game match that (passion) and hopefully we can bring the victory for the fans.

“It's the perfect opportunity on Tuesday. It's your home, you've got to make it a fortress with the fans and everyone behind you. The energy in the stadium, you've just got to make it a fortress so hopefully we can start something of a good run at home on Tuesday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressure is growing on Walter to start getting results ahead of their match against Sheffield Wednesday. He was chosen as their replacement for Liam Rosenior in May.

He said after their defeat at Luton: “Like every week, like the last seven weeks, we played well and created a lot of chances. We also defended really good. They scored and the whole game they didn’t have a chance to score without this.

“At this end, it’s up to us because we didn’t score at the other side goal. The boys showed again character because if you run backwards in the 96th minute, that shows the team is really sticking together and they’re fighting for each other.

He added: “I can see it every day in the training session. We have to score to get better results but sometimes it is like it is. Set-pieces can decide games and that’s what it was today. It will change because I’m very optimistic and very convinced of my team that they will score because they want to do it. They will do it because they have a strong character.”