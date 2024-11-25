Sheffield Wednesday defender, Akin Famewo, still has a lengthy road to recovery ahead of him as he aims for an Owls return.

Famewo enjoyed a barnstorming start to the 2024/25 Championship season, making the left centre back position his own with a string of excellent performances, but was cruelly struck down with an injury in the away win over Portsmouth that immediately looked like a nasty one.

The 26-year-old is now doing his rehabilitation as he works his way back from what was confirmed to be a bad muscle injury, and now Danny Röhl has confirmed that he still faces at least a few months out on the sidelines still while the club ‘build him up’ to where he needs to be. Thankfully, though, Olaf Kobacki - who is also out injured - doesn’t have such a long timeline ahead of him.

“I think with Akin the earliest point will be March,” the Owls boss told The Star over the weekend.. “And that’s a long, long way. We have to build him up and there’s a long way to go on that.

“With Olaf we’re hoping it’ll be by the end of the year, that one was also a muscle injury. But at the moment we have 22 players, three goalkeepers available, and I think that is a good point at this time of the year…”

There is good news on the injury front though, as Röhl mentioned, with the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Hamer now back in the mix after their respective lay-offs, with the Wednesday manager no doubt mulling over whether any of them can make the step up into the squad for Tuesday night’s game against Hull City.