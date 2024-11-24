Sheffield Wednesday fought back from behind against Cardiff City, but weren’t able to get the full three points at Hillsborough.

The Owls fell behind largely against the run of play in the first half of their tie against a Cardiff side that hasn’t won away in the Championship since the opening day of the season, but were able to hit back immediately thanks to a well-worked move that was finished off from close range by defender, Di’Shon Bernard.

Wednesday ended the opening stanza with a flourish as they came so close to taking the lead before the break, however chances weren’t taken and they went in level - a result that didn’t change by the time 90 minutes had come to an end. You can check out the highlights of the game in the video below, and some of Danny Röhl’s thoughts on it at the top of the page.

Speaking to the media afterwards, meanwhile, was goalscorer Bernard as he touched on his ambitions to find the back more often, saying that there are a few internal battles going on as they look to best each other - all for the good of the team of course! Here’s some of what the popular Owls defender had to say:

