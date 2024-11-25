'Shoo in' - Sheffield Wednesday XI prediction for Hull City sees tweaks rather than whole changes - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:33 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday tonight as they once again try to get back to winning ways - but what will their XI look like?

It’s a trip to Hull City that is next on their to-do list, with Danny Röhl eager to pick up another three points on the road to add to the ones acquired against Coventry City and Portsmouth - the MKM Stadium is also one that they’ve already won at this season, beating the Tigers in the Carabao Cup back in August.

Given some really bright aspects of their performance in the 1-1 draw with Cardiff City over the weekend it’s unlikely that Röhl will make wholesale changes to his side for their midweeker in East Yorkshire, but he may well be tempted to shake things up a little bit, and potentially not start four attackers like he did at Hillsborough on Saturday.

With that in mind, we tried to predict what the German might do against a struggling Hull side, and here’s what we landed on:

Wednesday's clear number one under Danny Röhl, and does very little wrong to suggest that that should change.

1. James Beadle - GK

Wednesday's clear number one under Danny Röhl, and does very little wrong to suggest that that should change. | UGC

Photo Sales
Looked a real handful after coming on against Cardiff and gets Wednesday up the pitch. Away from home that could be very helpful, especially with the defensive qualities he has over Saturday's right wingback, Djeidi Gassama.

2. Pol Valentin - RWB

Looked a real handful after coming on against Cardiff and gets Wednesday up the pitch. Away from home that could be very helpful, especially with the defensive qualities he has over Saturday's right wingback, Djeidi Gassama. | UGC

Photo Sales
If Valentin is to be as successful as he can be going forward then having an experienced defensive head like Palmer in that right central role can be key.

3. Liam Palmer - RCB

If Valentin is to be as successful as he can be going forward then having an experienced defensive head like Palmer in that right central role can be key. | UGC

Photo Sales
Was solid once again in the last game, even aside from the fact that he scored, and he'll almost certainly be starting this one against his former club.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

Was solid once again in the last game, even aside from the fact that he scored, and he'll almost certainly be starting this one against his former club. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hull City
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice