It’s a trip to Hull City that is next on their to-do list, with Danny Röhl eager to pick up another three points on the road to add to the ones acquired against Coventry City and Portsmouth - the MKM Stadium is also one that they’ve already won at this season, beating the Tigers in the Carabao Cup back in August.
Given some really bright aspects of their performance in the 1-1 draw with Cardiff City over the weekend it’s unlikely that Röhl will make wholesale changes to his side for their midweeker in East Yorkshire, but he may well be tempted to shake things up a little bit, and potentially not start four attackers like he did at Hillsborough on Saturday.
With that in mind, we tried to predict what the German might do against a struggling Hull side, and here’s what we landed on:
