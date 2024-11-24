The rain came down and the temperatures dropped over the last few days across the county, but that didn’t stop almost 24,000 people heading to Hillsborough to see the Owls take on the Bluebirds - including a few hundred Cardiff fans who made the unenviable trip from the Welsh capital for a 12.30pm kick off.

Wednesdayites did have a goal to cheer at least, with Di’Shon Bernard grabbing one in the first half, however it was unfortunately an equaliser rather than a winner and proved to be the last big moment of the game ahead of what was a fairly drab second half. Danny Röhl felt his side did enough to win, and is now hoping to turn a performance into a result when they head to Hull City on Tuesday night.

Here are 22 great photos from our photographer, Steve Ellis, at Hillsborough - can you spot yourself or anyone you know in here?

