Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday injury news with four out and four doubts

Sheffield Wednesday head to Hull City on Tuesday night following a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday head to Hull City for a second time this season as they look to get back to winning ways. The Owls went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in the Steel City derby and returned to action with a 1-1 draw versus Cardiff City on Saturday.

Hull have not won in eight games after a 1-0 loss at Luton Town. They sit inside the relegation zone, four behind Wednesday. The sides have already met once this season, with the Owls winning 2-1 in a Carabao Cup clash in East Yorkshire. Ahead of the midweek Championship contest, both sides have a handful of injury concerns to deal with as we round up the latest from both camps.

Is expected to miss months of action due to a muscle injury picked up during the 2-1 win at Portsmouth in October

1. Akin Famewo - out

Is expected to miss months of action due to a muscle injury picked up during the 2-1 win at Portsmouth in October | Getty Images

Picked up a muscle injury in training at the end of last month, with a return not expected until December or January.

2. Olaf Kobacki - out

Picked up a muscle injury in training at the end of last month, with a return not expected until December or January. Photo: Emilio Andreoli

Returned to training before the Steel City derby but understandably not risked. Did not make the squad against Cardiff, however.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - doubt

Returned to training before the Steel City derby but understandably not risked. Did not make the squad against Cardiff, however. | Getty Images

The free transfer signing from West Brom is yet to feature for the Owls in the league because of an ongoing injury.

4. Nathaniel Chalobah - doubt

The free transfer signing from West Brom is yet to feature for the Owls in the league because of an ongoing injury. | Getty Images

