Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday injury news with four out and four doubts

Sheffield Wednesday head to Hull City for a second time this season as they look to get back to winning ways. The Owls went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in the Steel City derby and returned to action with a 1-1 draw versus Cardiff City on Saturday.

Hull have not won in eight games after a 1-0 loss at Luton Town. They sit inside the relegation zone, four behind Wednesday. The sides have already met once this season, with the Owls winning 2-1 in a Carabao Cup clash in East Yorkshire. Ahead of the midweek Championship contest, both sides have a handful of injury concerns to deal with as we round up the latest from both camps.