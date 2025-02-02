Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for a home win continued on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with Luton Town at Hillsborough.

The Owls have drawn their last three games at S6 - all without a clean sheet - since defeating Derby County on January 1st, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying over the weekend as they threw the kitchen sink at the Hatters without being able to get the vital second goal.

Michael Smith’s second half penalty, which got him his seventh Championship goal of the season, cancelled out Alfie Doughty’s fine strike in the opening stanza, and once again showed off Wednesday’s never-say-die attitude to come back from behind and claim something from a game in which they were losing.

But many couldn’t quite believe that they didn’t leave with all three points given how things played out in the second half, and you can check out the highlights from the game below. Meanwhile, you can take a look at what Danny Röhl had to say about things in the video at the top of the page.

It was an eventful day off the field as well as numerous fans showed their displeasure at the current ownership of Dejphon Chansiri by holding up yellow flyers in protest, while new signing, Ibrahim Cissoko, was announced just before the game - before being introduced at half time - and there was a bit of a prickly post from his former club, Plymouth Argyle, as well. You can see all of that here:

And lastly, a special mention to probably the moment of the game, courtesy of Djeidi Gassama, as his mazy run won the penalty that secured the point... Just look at this:

For the rest of the fallout, including the opposition manager’s thoughts and some bits on Smith’s situation, we’ve got you covered here:

