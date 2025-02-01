Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, insisted that there is no reason to be overly critical of his side after the game against Luton Town.

The Owls found themselves behind once again at the break after Alfie Doughty’s first half strike put the hosts ahead, but once more they rallied and were able to get themselves level - this time through Michael Smith as he smashed home an equaliser from the penalty spot in the second half.

Wednesday’s second half saw them throw the kitchen sink at the Hatters, who were left holding on by the end, but they weren’t able to find that crucial winning goal as their wait for a Hillsborough win continues. But the German insists that the first half was exactly as he expected it to be.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield after the game, Röhl said, “We missed a couple of chances, and I think we can speak about the second half as a good reaction from the team, but I will not be too critical with the first half because it was exactly what I expected from this game - a team who will fight for every inch, who will try to bring us down to set pieces and second balls. And it’s not easy to play against such a team, and you need a clean sheet. I’d have been happy with a draw at half time.

“It was not easy to speed up the game in the first half in the right moments, you needed two or three touches. The pitch at this time of the year is not easy, and it slows things down, and you have some moments where the opponent can close when you’re taking touches. We found more spaces in the second half, found more spaces, we adapted the shape and the subs helped us a lot.

“But you can see that we can always change the game and the rhythm, the second half was much better and in the end I think we deserved to win the game - just look at the data… I can’t blame my team, they tried everything, but I take the point today and carry on.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion in a game that could offer them a huge boost in their play-off hopes.