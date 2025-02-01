A Michael Smith penalty took his season tally to seven and was courtesy of a sparkling Djeidi Gassama run through the heart of the Luton defence. The first half was turgid and was Luton take the lead through an Alfie Doughty long-range strike - with Wednesday fans voicing their dispassion with the performance at the break.

Luton’s run of winless games stretched to nine and Wednesday remain looking for answers at home. With the xG figures standing at the Owls’ 2.22 to Luton’s 0.4, it tells you everything you need to know on a game they really should have won in the end.

Still, a bright second dig debut from Stuart Armstrong and further good efforts elsewhere. Here are the ratings.

1 . James Beadle - 6 Doughty's effort was well-struck, but struck from a long way out nonetheless - would it be cruel to suggest Beadle could've got a hand on it? Out smartly for some aerial stuff. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 6 Had some nice moments going forward - not least a well-picked cross on 40 minutes that deserved an assist. Could have done more to block out Doughty's stunning opener. Found himself at the end of a good chance on 50 minutes but was crowded out. Touch a little heavy in moments. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 7 Won headers and did his thing. Couple of hesitant moments with the ball at feet but otherwise sound and solid enough. | UGC Photo Sales