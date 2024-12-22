Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday overcame the odds on Saturday to beat Stoke City 2-0 despite more than a whole half of being down to 10 men.

It was the perfect way to sign off the year at Hillsborough as goals from Josh Windass and Callum Paterson were coupled with some penalty heroics from goalkeeper, James Beadle, and Danny Röhl’s confirmation that he would be staying at S6 the day before added to the good mood.

Röhl was very pleased with how his side handled all of the outside noise after a week of him being linked with Southampton in the Premier League, and you can see part of what he had to say on the back of the victory in the video above. Meanwhile, the goals, saves and some odd refereeing decisions can all be seen in the video below.

There were also some lovely footage from inside the Wednesday tunnel as the players left the field after victory, including a bit of a Noddy Holder impression from Barry Bannan, showing what it meant to get back to winning ways on home soil:

Meanwhile, if you want to check out what man of the moment, Beadle, thought about his performance - and that of his teammates - here’s a snippet from him:

For all the rest of the fallout from the game, including why some regulars were missing and what the opposition manager had to say, we’ve got you covered here:

