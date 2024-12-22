Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl shared the confusion of his under-fire Stoke City counterpart Narcís Pèlac when discussing the performance of referee Sam Allison in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Pèlac was the subject of fury from the away end as his side continued a run of eight matches without a win that leaves them sinking towards the bottom three. Wednesday on the other hand were able to continue their steady hunting-down of the top six.

One man who did find himself at the centre of the game’s talking points was referee Allison, who made a number of questionable calls and missed a clear Stoke penalty when Owls skipper Barry Bannan handled the ball in his own box with the score at 1-0. There were few Wednesday protests when it came to Di’Shon Bernard’s first half red card - but a the awarding of a penalty saved by man of the match James Beadle late on prompted mass confusion throughout the stadium.

“I was really, really happy with the first half, it was a solid away performance,” Pèlac told reporters post-match. “We had a clear chance when Tom Cannon against the keeper, Tom doesn’t usually miss but it was not the day for him. And then we had the other one when the referee calls an offside but it is not, he is coming from deep, it is clear that is a mistake.

“The man was sent off and from there it is different to the first half. We should have something, you see the goal and we have more numbers than them, we are in better tactical positions then them, so you cannot say anything tactically. But we have to defend and stop the cross but we didn’t. The first 45 minutes was good but then we switched off and you cannot do that.

“Sheffield put themselves in a position to win but it is not by much, Tom Cannon had the chance that is big, there is a penalty and the referee doesn’t whistle, we have the cross into the box and the Bannan handball but the referee doesn’t whistle. We are in that moment, the referee had a big impact on the game in my opinion but this is their job.

The Stoke boss revisited Allison’s performance when quizzed further on the defending of his side. Wednesday collected just four touches in the box in a fascinating match - two of which found the back of the net.

“We find ourselves in this moment that everything goes against us,” Pèlac continued. “This is us at the moment. It is decision after decision. You don’t want to talk about it, but it is true. Everyone has seen our games. There are decisions that are wrong but today it is too much to take. It goes that way. I don’t want to extend this talk because it will look like I make excuses and I am not that type of man. We must not switch off. We started well in the first part of the game and then we lost our head a little bit.”

His perplexed expression was mirrored in the post-match summation of Owls boss Röhl, who signed off a week of speculation with regard to the manager’s job at Southampton with a win that eased concerns over their home form.

“I didn't see, I don't know if it was a pen or not (Bannan’s handball), Röhl told The Star. “The one that went against us, I don't know! In the end we do not have speak about this because everything is good and it is easy to say ‘OK it doesn't matter’. Sometimes it is a bit strange!”

Asked whether he had received any clarity on why the penalty was given, Röhl smiled and shook his head.