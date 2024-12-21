Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday named just eight substitutes on the bench against Stoke City, and the reason for their absence was down to risk aversion from Danny Röhl.

The Owls took on the Potters on Saturday afternoon, with the Wednesday manager only making one change to the XI that started the win over Oxford United, however it was on the bench that there were names missing that raised some eyebrows.

Pol Valentin, Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Hamer all missed out on a spot in the squad at Hillsborough this afternoon despite Röhl not being able to name a full 20-man squad, and it was understood that they all came down with an illness in the last couple of days and were sent home rather than risk passing it on to any of their teammates.

There was also no place for Svante Ingelsson after he picked up a slight knock in training on Friday – although that was predicted by the Wednesday manager in his pre-match press conference – while Olaf Kobacki may not have been deemed ready to play even though he trained well all week on the back of his injury.

Speaking after the game, Röhl confirmed that there were players out with illness, explaining also that he decided to leave them at home, saying, “We had four or five players who became ill overnight, so it was also a reaction today to have this team together… Lets see now, hopefully there aren’t any more. If there is one wave in the changing room then there could be the next and the next and the next - that’s what we tried to stop. That was my decision not to bring them here, it was 100% or no. I hope on Monday they are back.”

Thankfully their absence didn’t stop the Owls picking up all three points in their final home game of the year, with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson getting the goals in a 2-0 Hillsborough win.