The Owls lost Di’Shon Bernard in the first half of the tie after he picked up two yellow cards, but after a slight reshuffle for the second half they came out swinging against a Potters side that have not had a good time of things lately.

Josh Windass got the ball rolling as he bundled home a Yan Valery cross, and then Callum Paterson helped them take control of things by finishing off a ball in from Shea Charles.

It was a tremendous outing to end the year at Hillsborough on a high, and Danny Röhl will be delighted with what he saw from his side in front of a good crowd at S6.

Here’s how we rated the players, including one very high nine out of ten...

1 . James Beadle - 9 Out quickly to deal with a couple of balls that held up in the swirling conditions. Clearances not pretty but effective enough. And what a remarkable double save before the hour. He is - and will be - a remarkable keeper. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 7 One first half cross of real quality wasn't rewarded by a willing runner. The second showing certainly was, Windass bundling home at close range following his fine work. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - 4 Could have no arguments whatsoever when he was dismissed for the second time this season for two yellow card offences. Got his feet in a muddle on the second occasion. | UGC Photo Sales