The Owls lost Di’Shon Bernard in the first half of the tie after he picked up two yellow cards, but after a slight reshuffle for the second half they came out swinging against a Potters side that have not had a good time of things lately.
Josh Windass got the ball rolling as he bundled home a Yan Valery cross, and then Callum Paterson helped them take control of things by finishing off a ball in from Shea Charles.
It was a tremendous outing to end the year at Hillsborough on a high, and Danny Röhl will be delighted with what he saw from his side in front of a good crowd at S6.
Here’s how we rated the players, including one very high nine out of ten...
1. James Beadle - 9
Out quickly to deal with a couple of balls that held up in the swirling conditions. Clearances not pretty but effective enough. And what a remarkable double save before the hour. He is - and will be - a remarkable keeper. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 7
One first half cross of real quality wasn't rewarded by a willing runner. The second showing certainly was, Windass bundling home at close range following his fine work. | UGC
3. Di'Shon Bernard - 4
Could have no arguments whatsoever when he was dismissed for the second time this season for two yellow card offences. Got his feet in a muddle on the second occasion. | UGC
4. Dominic Iorfa - 7
Pulled back into the side in a system re-shuffle. Lost the ball on occasion playing out. More impactful going the other way, where he defended resolutely particularly in the second half. | UGC
