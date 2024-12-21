A nine and some eights in solid Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after huge Stoke City win

Sheffield Wednesday battled with 10 men to secure a huge 2-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls lost Di’Shon Bernard in the first half of the tie after he picked up two yellow cards, but after a slight reshuffle for the second half they came out swinging against a Potters side that have not had a good time of things lately.

Josh Windass got the ball rolling as he bundled home a Yan Valery cross, and then Callum Paterson helped them take control of things by finishing off a ball in from Shea Charles.

It was a tremendous outing to end the year at Hillsborough on a high, and Danny Röhl will be delighted with what he saw from his side in front of a good crowd at S6.

Out quickly to deal with a couple of balls that held up in the swirling conditions. Clearances not pretty but effective enough. And what a remarkable double save before the hour. He is - and will be - a remarkable keeper.

One first half cross of real quality wasn't rewarded by a willing runner. The second showing certainly was, Windass bundling home at close range following his fine work.

Could have no arguments whatsoever when he was dismissed for the second time this season for two yellow card offences. Got his feet in a muddle on the second occasion.

Pulled back into the side in a system re-shuffle. Lost the ball on occasion playing out. More impactful going the other way, where he defended resolutely particularly in the second half.

