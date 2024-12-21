How backslaps and bum taps underpinned Sheffield Wednesday win over Stoke City

Steve Ellis

It was an almost perfect end to a turbulent week for Sheffield Wednesday, who put the chaos of south coast speculation behind them to scrap their way to a 2-0 win over Stoke City at Hillsborough.

League One old boys Josh Windass and Callum Paterson got the vital touches on near-identical goals in a second half that saw Wednesday settle into a rhythm with 10 men after Di’Shon Bernard’s first half dismissal for two yellow card offences.

Big second half performances from the likes of man of the match goalkeeper James Beadle proved too strong for the struggling Potters, who saw Tom Cannon’s late penalty saved by the Brighton loanee as the Owls battled their way to a clean sheet - and their first home win since the start of November.

It was a gnarled match impacted greatly by a swirling Hillsborough wind in which big chances were taken by the home side to cut the gap to the play-off places to just three points. The match saw an all-for-one defensive effort late on in the clash in a week that saw Southampton consider the stealing-away of Owls boss Danny Röhl but for the compensation requirements to prove too much.

Speaking to The Star post-match, a relaxed Röhl said: “When you look back at the way Stoke normally play, they try to play football in a 4-2-4, the ball on the ground, they come to us and they played more long balls than ever before. This is what I have tried to explain, the opponent comes here to look how they can get a point. You never know, an early goal you are more open and it is more difficult. There was a lot of second ball, set pieces. This is always difficult but I am proud of the togetherness of the boys and that part.”

The togetherness Röhl describes was acted out physically as the game went on, with Wednesday players celebrating every block, tackle or clearance with physical displays of congratulation; be it a tap on the shoulder, an embrace or a ‘bum tap’. It seemed a deliberate action - and Röhl revealed the to be the case post-match.

“I said after the win at Oxford we have to celebrate the small moments in the game, we have to stick together,” he said. “Sometimes you feel we demand a lot and if one moment is not right then you lose positive energy. It was a big part that we won this game.”

Röhl made one change to the side that won at Oxford and rotated his forward options, with Michael Smith re-joining the home line-up in place of in-and-out newbie Jamal Lowe. Smith was taken off at half-time as Wednesday pushed together a post-red card reshuffle that brought youngster Gabriel Otegbayo in for an assured 45 minutes; fellow youngster Charlie McNeill was the beneficiary of a late, late substitution that gave him his league debut for the club he joined in the summer.

“It is sometimes hard for the players,” Röhl conceded. “Jamal started last week and today not. It is sometimes so hard to take and I understand that, but it is for me about how we can win the games and today about which profiles we needed in which moment. I looked at my bench and we had different profiles for different situations and this was helpful. For Charlie it was just a minute but he deserved this small moment, he kept going, he worked hard in training and improved. Players recognise his quality and his is a small step but it is the next step.”