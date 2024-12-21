Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Di’Shon Bernard for two games after he was sent off against Stoke City on Saturday.

The Owls defender started in the heart of the Wednesday backline against the Potters at Hillsborough, but was given two yellow cards 10 minutes apart for challenges on the opponent that Sam Allison felt warranted punishment.

Usually a second yellow prompts a one-game ban for the offending player, which would have ruled Bernard out for the trip to Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, however the fact that it’s his second dismissal of the campaign - following his red card against Luton Town in September - adds another game to the suspension.

The FA’s players handbook for 2024/25 reads, “Players who are dismissed for a second time in a season will receive an additional match suspension to those listed below (one-game for second caution in the same game). Players who are dismissed for a third time will receive two additional matches and so forth.”

It means that Bernard will not only miss the trip to the Riverside to face Boro, but also the Owls’ final game of 2024 when they take on Preston North End at Deepdale, giving Röhl a decision to make on who will take his place for two key fixtures as the year comes to an end.

Röhl’s decision will also be governed by what happens with the likes of Liam Palmer and Michael Ihiekwe after they missed out on the matchday squad for Saturday’s game due to injury, with young Gabriel Otegbayo being the one chosen to enter the fray at half time following the Jamaica defender’s red.