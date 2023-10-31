Sheffield Wednesday will face something of the unknown at the weekend as they look to build on their first win of the season in a trip to Bristol City

Nigel Pearson left Bristol City at the weekend with Curtis Fleming stepping in as interim boss. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday are likely at this stage to be facing a caretaker boss this weekend following the departure of their former skipper Nigel Pearson from Bristol City at the weekend.

Curtis Fleming, Pearson’s assistant at City, has been placed in interim charge as the team prepare to face Wednesday at Ashton Gate and chairman Jon Lansdown told the club’s official website that the process to replace Pearson had begun but he stopped short of detailing when a new appointment would be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We know the people we would like to talk to and we’ll be talking to them now and have a focused shortlist, obviously the news is only just out there so more names may be added to that in the near future.”

As things stand, the bookmakers have former Birmingham City boss John Eustace as the favourite for the role at 9/4. Eustace was, somewhat controversially, sacked by the Blues earlier this month, despite a strong start to the campaign and his steadying of the ship during very difficult times last year. New owners at the Blues decided to bring in Wayne Rooney instead, a move that has not gone down well with Birmingham fans.

After that, the sky bet shortlist looks very much like the one thrown together when Sheffield Wednesday were on the look out for a new manager, with the likes of Dean Smith, Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones, Scott Parker and Michael Beale also being punted on.

That all would indicate that the Robins hierarchy are keeping their cards very close to their chest when it comes to this appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad