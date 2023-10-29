Sheffield Wednesday legend sacked as manager of Championship rivals

Former Sheffield Wednesday captain Nigel Pearson has been sacked as manager of Bristol City

Bristol City have parted company with manager Nigel Pearson, the former Sheffield Wednesday captain, the club confirmed on Sunday afternoon. The decision comes off the back of a 2-0 defeat to near-neighbours Cardiff City on Saturday - the sixth loss of the campaign so far for the Robins. They urrently sit in 15th place in the table.

Pearson joined City as boss in February 2021, initially until the end of the season before signing a long-term contract. His time at the club has coincided with a more prudent approach to spending, which has limited their ability to push for a finish at the top end of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a short statement, issued on the club’s official website, chairman Jon Lansdown said: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch. Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

The decision comes just days after Pearson revealed that he had been living with what he described as a ‘neurological situation’ alongside a separate back problem and he has been on crutches since last month.

“I know people know that I need a back op and that hasn’t changed,” he told BBC Radio Bristol. “But that’s not really the main problem for me at the minute. It’s a neurological situation - but I’m still awaiting further tests to find out what the prognosis is. The good news from my perspective is all the sinister possibilities, cancer etc, have been ruled out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearson had also been critical in recent days of the hierarchy at Bristol City over his future at the club, with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.