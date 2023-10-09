Sheffield Wednesday aren’t the only club in the Championship on the hunt for a new manager, with Birmingham City parting ways with John Eustace today.

The Blue are currently sixth in the division this season after what has been a really solid start for the club, however the club’s new owners have decided that it is time for a change as they seek to implement a ‘winning mentality and a culture of ambition’.

With Eustace gone the early favourite to take over is England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, a man who recently left his position at DC United in the Major Soccer League.

City say their decision will be announced imminently, explaining in a statement, “It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club.

“With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace… The Club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

“A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace. The Club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”