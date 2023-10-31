Danny Röhl explains he may need ‘time to get feeling’ for absent Sheffield Wednesday favourite
The Danny Röhl era is off and underway at Sheffield Wednesday after a dominant performance against neighbours Rotherham United earned their first win of the campaign on Sunday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
With Marvin Johnson registered and only two injury concerns at the club at current, a 20-man matchday squad was always going to have to exclude some senior players, with the likes of Akin Famewo, Jeff Hendrick, Mallik Wilks and Ashley Fletcher left out of the reckoning for the Millers clash.
One standout omission was that of long-time vice-captain Liam Palmer, last season’s Owls player of the year. Save for injury, the versatile defender has not sat out of a Wednesday matchday squad in several seasons and is busy climbing up the all-time appearances list at the club having racked up a total of 407 senior competitive outings in Owls colours.
Speaking to The Star ahead of the Rotherham clash, Röhl was asked where Palmer sits in his thinking. He was an unused substitute in the German’s two opening matches as Wednesday boss. Röhl paid testament to Palmer’s professionalism and suggested that he may well need time to get a feel for the player.
“He is a great guy, he is open-minded and gives energy all over the dressing room - this is important,” he said. “He understands what we need in this situation, he trains and gives everything. Sometimes it is for a manager to get a little bit more feeling for them, this is about football. It is important that Liam is in the group and he gives energy. This is what we need.”
Scotland international Palmer was a star performer in the play-offs from midfield and has played all over the field for the Owls across his 407 appearances. Asked in what position he sees Palmer playing over the course of his reign, Röhl was adamant. “For me he is a full-back,” he said. “Either on the left or on the right side. It depends, but this is for me the position he can play.”