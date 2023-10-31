The Danny Röhl era is off and underway at Sheffield Wednesday after a dominant performance against neighbours Rotherham United earned their first win of the campaign on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Marvin Johnson registered and only two injury concerns at the club at current, a 20-man matchday squad was always going to have to exclude some senior players, with the likes of Akin Famewo, Jeff Hendrick, Mallik Wilks and Ashley Fletcher left out of the reckoning for the Millers clash.

One standout omission was that of long-time vice-captain Liam Palmer, last season’s Owls player of the year. Save for injury, the versatile defender has not sat out of a Wednesday matchday squad in several seasons and is busy climbing up the all-time appearances list at the club having racked up a total of 407 senior competitive outings in Owls colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star ahead of the Rotherham clash, Röhl was asked where Palmer sits in his thinking. He was an unused substitute in the German’s two opening matches as Wednesday boss. Röhl paid testament to Palmer’s professionalism and suggested that he may well need time to get a feel for the player.

“He is a great guy, he is open-minded and gives energy all over the dressing room - this is important,” he said. “He understands what we need in this situation, he trains and gives everything. Sometimes it is for a manager to get a little bit more feeling for them, this is about football. It is important that Liam is in the group and he gives energy. This is what we need.”